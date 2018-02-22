New entrants Multan Sultans will join five other franchises to compete for the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) between 22 February and 25 March. This year's event will be the third edition of the domestic T20 league that will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi are one of the firm favourites to win the tournament again, along with the winners of the first edition, Islamabad United. Quetta Gladiators are also in the fray after finishing as runners-up in the first two editions.

The Eliminator and Qualifier 2 matches will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while Karachi's National Stadium will host the 2018 PSL final on 25 March. The remaining fixtures will take place in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

This year's T20 league will see big name players from world cricket – both current and past – take part in the tournament, including the likes of Eoin Morgan, Steven Finn, Shahid Afridi, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara, Darren Sammy, Kevin Pietersen and Shane Watson.

How to watch it live

Prime TV will provide the live coverage of the 2018 PSL in the UK. Mobile, tablet, laptop and desktop users can stream the tournament from any part of the world on cricketgateway.com.

Below is the list of TV broadcasters that will air the matches: