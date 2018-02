The 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) is the third edition of the domestic T20 league that will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan between 22 February and 25 March.

The first two seasons of the PSL had five franchises and this year's tournament will see six teams taking part. Multan Sultans became the latest franchise to join the T20 league that will be played over a month, starting from Thursday.

Islamabad United won the tournament in the first season after defeating Quetta Gladiators in the final. The Gladiators finished runners-up in the second season, losing the title to Peshawar Zalmi.

Six franchises taking part in the 2018 PSL season are given below:

Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

IBTimes UK has collated the full squad list of all six franchises are given below. Alex Hales, Sam Bilings, Steven Finn, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Luke Wright, Joe Denly, Tymal Mills, Samit Patel and David Willey are the England cricketers who are taking part in the tournament.

Islamabad United

Misbah-ul-Haq (c) Rumman Raees (vc) Andre Russell Alex Hales JP Duminy Samit Patel Chadwick Walton (wk) Shadab Khan Faheem Ashraf Samuel Badree David Willey Steven Finn Mohammad Sami Sahibzada Farhan Sam Billings (wk) Luke Ronchi (wk) Mohammad Hasan (wk) Iftikhar Ahmed Amad Butt Asif Ali Hussain Talat Mohammad Hasnain Zafar Gohar Rohail Nazir

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c) Shahid Afridi. (Vc) Mohammad Amir Babar Azam Tymal Mills Eoin Morgan Lendl Simmons Colin Ingram Ravi Bopara Joe Denly David Wiese Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saifullah Bangash (wk) Usama Mir Khurram Manzoor Hasan Mohsin Mohammad Irfan Tabish Khan Mohammad Taha Mushtaq Ahmed Kalhoro

Lahore Qalandars

Brendon McCullum (c) Chris Lynn Umar Akmal Sunil Narine Fakhar Zaman (vc) Yasir Shah Mustafizur Rahman Dinesh Ramdin (wk) Sohail Khan Anton Devcich Mitchell McClenaghan Cameron Delport Gulraiz Sadaf (wk) Bilal Asif Aamer Yamin Agha Salman Sohail Akhtar Raza Hasan Shaheen Afridi Ghulam Mudassar Imran Khan Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans

Shoaib Malik (c) Kieron Pollard (vc) Imran Tahir Thisara Perera Ahmed Shehzad Darren Bravo Sohail Tanvir Junaid Khan Hardus Viljoen Kumar Sangakkara (wk) Umar Gul Irfan Khan Sohaib Maqsood Saif Badar Ross Whiteley Umar Siddiq Kashif Bhatti Irfan Khan Mohammad Abbas Abdullah Shafique Shan Masood

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (c) Mohammad Hafeez (vc) Hasan Ali Tamim Iqbal Dwayne Smith Dwayne Bravo Shakib Al Hasan Liam Dawson Andre Fletcher Wahab Riaz Evin Lewis Kamran Akmal (wk) Haris Sohail Chris Jordan Hammad Azam Mohammad Asghar Saad Nasim Sameen Gul Ibtisam Sheikh Taimur Sultan Mohammad Arif Khushdil Shah

Quetta Gladiators