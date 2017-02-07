Two RAF fighter jets have been scrambled to escort a Pakistani International Airlines flight after a security alert was triggered.

Flight PK757 from Lahore was due to land in Heathrow but was diverted to Stansted following reports of a disruptive passenger. It is not believed to be terrorist-related.

The flight has now been held on a remote stand away from the airport and is being dealt with by police. A Stansted spokesperson said the airport remains open and is operating as normal.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that two RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept a civilian aircraft.

An MoD spokesperson added: "The aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to Stansted airport."

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "An aircraft was diverted to Stansted Airport at around 3pm this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, while over UK airspace en-route to Heathrow Airport due to reports of a disruptive passenger on board.

"The plane is currently at the airport and officers are making enquiries. There is no disruption to the ongoing operation of Stansted Airport. This is not believed to be a hijack situation or terror matter."

Stansted is the default airport when such security threats occur.

