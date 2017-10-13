In the 16th such incident in recent weeks, a woman was reportedly attacked with a sharp object in North Nazimabad in Pakistan's Karachi city early on Friday (13 October). The 40-year-old was on her way to work when the bike-borne man, wearing a helmet, attacked her and sped away, Pakistan Today reported.

The woman, who was taken to her home and treated for her wounds, later registered a complaint at the local police station.

Fifteen other women have also been stabbed by sharp objects in recent weeks. The first such incident was reported to have taken place on 25 September.

The attacker was apparently targeting people in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas, police said. Police and other security officials have so far not found the culprit or culprits involved in the incidents.

Karachi police have released screen grab of the suspect captured from CCTV footage. The picture shows the accused riding a motorbike moments before attacking one of his victims.

The case has also been handed over to the country's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who have deployed a team to work on ways to capture the suspect.

The chief minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shah recently claimed that the suspect had been identified and is believed to be the same person behind the attacks in the Chichawatni neighbourhood of the country's Punjab province. Around 50 women in the region were injured in knife attacks over a three-year period starting from 2013, Pakistan Today reported.