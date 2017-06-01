A Palestinian girl who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife outside a West Bank settlement was shot by troops.

Nouf Iqab Abd el-Jabbar Enfeat, 15, was taken by air ambulance to an Israeli hospital with critical injuries. The soldier was moderately injured in the attack and was also taken to hospital.

The incident took place at the entrance to Mevo Dotan, an Israeli settlement in the northern West Bank.

El-Jabbar is at least the third Palestinian teenager to have been shot by Israeli forces in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Israeli soldiers opened fire and injured 16-year-old Khaled Ghamri during a protest on the border of southern Israel and the Gaza strip. Ghamri is in hospital in critical condition.

On 22 May, the day before US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli forces shot dead 15-year-old Raed Ahmad Rdaydeh after he allegedly attempted to stab a security official at a checkpoint.

Rdaydeh is one of at least eight children to have been killed by Israeli forces so far this year.

Since violence between Israel and Palestine escalated in 2015, Palestinians have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans, and one British student, according to the Associated Press, while 246 Palestinians have died by Israeli fire.

Israeli authorities say that most of those killed were attempting to carry out gun, knife or car ramming attacks.