The precious metal palladium caught the eye of investors last year, and it has risen sharply from below $500 (£400, €465) an ounce at its low point of January 2016 to more than $750 an ounce at the end of January 2017, gaining 33% since the beginning of 2016 (Chart 1).

This has made palladium the best-performing of all the precious metals in price terms over the last 12 months, well ahead of both gold and platinum. In comparison, gold gained just 14% over the same period and platinum even less, at only 9% (Chart 2).

What's behind palladium's rise, and can it continue?

Palladium has strong catalytic properties, excellent conductivity and high resistance to corrosion.

Thanks to these chemical properties, palladium is used in a number of different applications, including jewellery (being mixed with gold to produce white gold), electronics (in capacitors, one of the many semiconductor components used in mobile phones) and dental fillings.

But by far and away its most important application is in catalytic converters for petrol- and diesel-engined cars, gradually replacing the more expensive platinum as the main precious metal catalyst used (Chart 3).

In trying to determine the potential for palladium to rise further this year, we have to consider both supply and demand for this white precious metal.

Supply comes largely from South Africa and Russia

The main sources for palladium are from mines (nearly three-quarters of all sources) and scrap-metal recovery (just over a quarter).

In terms of mine production, palladium is generally a by-product of platinum mining, with three-quarters of global palladium mine production coming from Russia and South Africa.

While mine production is growing, this growth is limited due to the geopolitical concerns of these two countries, and the difficulty of finding new copious platinum and palladium deposits that can be mined economically.

Car demand is the real driver

So much for supply of palladium. Car demand is the overriding driver for palladium demand: in the Western world, car sales have risen steadily since 2013 to new highs as of the end of last year (Chart 4), with more than 18 million new cars sold in the US, and more than 14 million sold across Western Europe last year.

Coupled with ever-stricter global car emissions standards (which would no doubt be boosted further following the recent Volkswagen diesel-emissions scandal), the outlook for palladium demand this year looks robust.

What's the outlook in 2017?

Turning to analyst forecasts for palladium, there seems to be a surprising lack of optimism. According to Bloomberg, the average end-2017 price forecast sits at $750 an ounce, almost exactly where it is today. Within that, there is a wide spread of forecasts, from as low as $647 an ounce all the way up to $800 an ounce.

But even with this high-end forecast, that would give less than 7% upside in US dollar terms. Optimists may instead choose to look at palladium's last historic high, of just above $900 an ounce in early 2014 (Chart 5).

How can you invest in palladium?

The most obvious way to buy into palladium is via an exchange-traded fund, such as the ETF Securities Physical Palladium fund (UK code: PHPD), listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This fund invests in physical palladium in the form of palladium metal bullion bars, held by HSBC.

The only inconvenience with this fund is that it is quoted in US dollars, so you would need to exchange currency before buying it.

A second possibility is to buy exposure to a mix of precious metals including palladium through the ETF Securities Physical PM basket (code: PHPP)and any other fund that holds more than15% of its assets in palladium, with the remainder in a mix of gold, silver and platinum.

The advantage of this fund is that you can invest using pounds sterling, although you will not have a pure exposure to palladium.