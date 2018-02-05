Actress-turned-activist Pamela Anderson has opened up about her relationship with 32-year-old French footballer, Adil Rami, calling him a "really good guy".

The Baywatch star met Rami last summer and have been together ever since. The 50-year-old actress told Mail Online: "Oh, I don't want to talk about him. We want to protect our love. There are a lot of fake and phoney relationships out there, people just trying to get noticed."

She continued: "He does not want this and neither do I. He is not with me because he wants attention and vice versa."

The couple have been living together for the past six months in Marseille, France, where he plays for the local team. Anderson added: "He cares about me deeply. We have a very healthy, simple wonderful life without all the bells and whistles. We both have our children to try to squeeze into the equation, but he is amazing. He is a good guy, really a good guy."

The Playboy model, who shares two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 20, with former husband Tommy Lee, candidly revealed that she doesn't wear sweatpants. Instead, she prefers "a Pammy-tastic domestic uniform of little vintage slips, sexy things."

She said: "He calls me an alien. He says, 'Come on, you must be 30 not 50. Show me your driver's licence, this is impossible, impossible! There are plenty of girls younger than you, how do you do this?' But I say to him, how old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?"

However, the mum-of-two is conscious of the fact that things may fall apart in the future and has a healthy attitude towards it. She explained: "Well, I say to Adil, one day, I am going to fall apart, you know that? So be prepared. Let's be in love for as long as we are in love and if there is ever one day, you look at me and go ugh, well, I can always go and live in another country."

The Barb Wire actress also dwelt on hormones and loneliness. "I would cook and make dinners and no one showed up. I was lonely and I felt, I am done her. I had empty nest syndrome, all sorts of syndromes. Hormones! Hot flushes! Moods! It was all happening," she said.

She admitted that she feared menopause because her mother "had a really hard time with hers".

Anderson added: "I knew something was changing. I definitely feel a change, I think I am peri-menopausal, or whatever it is called. I felt very emotional, very poetic, very dark and dreamy."