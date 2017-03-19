Skin creams containing paraffin, such as E45, which are used to treat skin conditions such as ezcema and psoriasis have been linked with deaths caused by fires.

The study found that since 2010 there had been 37 deaths caused by fabrics being accidentally ignited due to paraffin from body creams soaking into them.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) published an article in April 2016 warning about the danger of paraffin in skin creams, but claim it already informed medical professionals about the risks eight years previously.

"When patients are being treated with a paraffin-based emollient product that is covered by a dressing or clothing, there is a danger that smoking or using a naked flame could cause dressings or clothing to catch fire," said a statement.

"The risk is greater when these preparations are applied to large areas of the body, or when dressings or clothing become soaked with emollient."

In their warning to healthcare professionals, MHRA list two key factors in helping patients avoid fire risk: staying away from smoking or using naked flames, and changing bedding daily to stop emollients soaking into fabrics.

In 2006, Phillip Hoe was killed at a hospital when going for a cigarette as sparks ignited the moisteriser cream he had been using. He suffered 90% burns.

His wife Carol said: "I got a phone call from the ward sister to say can you get to the hospital as soon as possible, Philip's had an accident.

"Philip had caught fire. He had sneaked off onto a landing for a sneaky cigarette, a gust of wind must have caught the lighter, and it set fire to him."

While the risk of death from such creams is alarming, the borough commander for London's Wandsworth Fire Station Darren Munro says the hazard is only heightened when preventative methods are not enforced.

"In four out of the last six fatalities that I've personally attended, I would say the emollient cream has had a direct result in the flame spread and the speed at which the fire took hold," he said.

"The creams themselves aren't dangerous, it only becomes dangerous when you mix it in with other factors."