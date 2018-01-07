Parents of a newborn baby have been charged with murder after their two-week old was found dead and stuffed into a duffel bag in Georgia woods.

Caliyah McNabb was reported missing on 7 October last year and her body found the next day wrapped in a T-shirt, blanket and draw string bag in a wooded area of Covington, Newport County. An autopsy determined Caliyah died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Her parents - Christopher McNabb and Courtney Bell - told officials their daughter was fine when they fed and changed her but hours later noticed she was missing when they went into her bedroom.

"A 15-day-old child obviously didn't leave by themselves,' Newton County Sheriff's Deputy Captain Keith Crum later said. Police arrested McNabb, 27, in October and held him in jail without bail on an outstanding burglary warrant.

After further investigations by detectives McNabb was indicted by a grand jury on eight counts including murder, felony murder, murder in the second degree and aggravated battery on 5 January.

The following day Bell, 24, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a child, and contributing to the deprivation of a minor, according to the Newton County Sheriff's office. She is due to appear in court on Monday (8 January).

"Thinking of the little baby out there all alone is the worst part," grandfather Tim Bell said after the discovery of the baby's body.

The baby's great grandfather Jack Bell said: "Tears come to my eyes every time I think about it. She was just so precious, so innocent and so small. She couldn't help herself."