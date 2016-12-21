A teenager who was injured in a car accident lost both his parents when they were killed in a separate crash while on their way to see him in hospital in Missouri.

Chris Hahn, 19, suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision on Friday (16 December) in Camden County. Later that day, his parents, who were travelling to hospital to see him, were killed in a car crash near the city of Lebanon, Missouri.

Hahn's parents were named as Daniel Hahn, 38, and Loretta Henderickson, 37. A second couple also died in the crash according to KTLA News. The couple in the other car were identified as Arthur Hayes (36) and Crystal Hayes 35.

Police said the collision occurred when Hayes vehicle crossed the centre line and struck Hahn's father's car head-on. Chris Hahn's parents were both wearing seat belts. The couple in the other car was not, according to the police report.

Arthur Hayes had been involved in a separate collision earlier that morning, Missouri news outlet LakeExpo.com reported. It's thought that both incidents involving Hayes occurred on icy roads.

Chris Hahn was initially placed in a medically-induced coma in the hospital's intensive care unit after sustaining three skull fractures. When he was woken from the coma he was informed of his parent's deaths.

Alexa Daniel, Chris Hahn's co-worker has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his medical expenses and his parents' funeral costs. She said: "He's 19 years old, has a whole life ahead of him and I just hope to bring his life back to the way it was as much as I can."

On Wednesday Daniel shared an update on Chris's condition saying he has been released from hospital and "is doing well".