Parents have been warned not to allow children to travel to school alone after a 12-year-old-girl was bundled into a taxi by four men close to her school.

The attempted abduction took place as the girl walked home from Pedmore Technology College, Stourbridge, on Thursday (18 May) afternoon.

The girl said she was first approached by a man with a foreign accent while walking along Teasdale Way, Wollescote, at around 3.15pm . The four white men then forced her into a black taxi.

She was then driven around in the vehicle for approximately 90 minutes before the car stopped in Clent. It was then that she was able to get out of the car and escape the abductors.

The schoolgirl was found in a distressed state by a member of the public who contacted police.

While police continue to interview the girl, local schools have been warning parents to be vigilant following the alleged abduction.

A letter sent out by Earls High School in nearby Halesowen, said: "We have been made aware today of a serious incident involving the abduction of a Year 7 girl from a local Dudley Secondary School.

"The girl is safe and well but extremely distressed. The abduction involved a white male with a foreign accent who pushed a girl into a black taxi with two other white men.

"The taxi was then driven to Clent where the girl managed to escape from the men. Please can you be extra vigilant in the coming days and ensure your child is not commuting alone to and from school."

"We shall be making students aware of this incident from period 4 onwards (12.30pm). If, after this time, you would like to text your child with any changes in transport arrangements then we will allow them to look at their phones this afternoon."

West Midlands Police have confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway Mirror Online reports.