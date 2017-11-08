Paris has long been associated with all things refined and sophisticated, especially when it comes to food and drink. Now the City of Lights wants to go one step further by introducing sparkling water fountains in every district of the city.

Paris already has nine sparkling water fountains but is hoping to extend that to each of the city's 20 Arrondissements. Eventually, there could be carbonated water on every street corner of Paris.

The first of the new fountains was launched near Canal Saint Martin on October 27 and eight more are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The project is completely free and must be warmly welcomed by anyone who spends their hard-earned money on bottles of fizzy water.

Head of the city's water board, Anne le Strat, previously said: "People often told me that they were ready to drink tap water if it was carbonated, now they they've got no excuse not to."

Planners are hoping its citizens will drink more and keep hydrated when out and about. They also hope that the new scheme will cut down on the use of plastic bottles.

One glowing review described the water as "extremely fizzy, with a really fine prickle of bubble mousse."