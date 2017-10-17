When it comes to making statements with her saucy social media uploads, Paris Jackson has certainly perfected the art. Most recently, the daughter of the late King of Pop took to Instagram to share a completely topless photo of her posing in an outdoor setting.

The racy snap — shared with Jackson's over two million followers — has delighted fans. In the image, where she also appeared to be promoting body-positivity, the teenager gave the shirt a miss and showed off her body in all its glory in just a pair of Calvin Klein knickers.

"Comfortable in my rolls. f**k wit me," the 19-year-old model — who also happens to be the face of Calvin Klein — posted in the photo caption, sending a strong message to all her social media followers.

Unsurprisingly, the picture has managed to grab eyeballs on social media, and has garnered over 94,000 likes so far.

Besides, the cheeky pose and message, Jackson also showcased an array of tattoos in the post — a set of chakras adorned her chest while her arms were covered in more elaborate patterns.

Jackson, who boasts over 50 inks on her frame, is said to have designs etched in honour of her late father, Michael Jackson (the unforgettable pair of eyes), and other iconic musicians like John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince.

Despite her extravagant social media posts, the burgeoning actress, however, has purposely stayed out of the limelight. In fact if she had it her way, she might as well have been a psychologist or a nurse at a psychiatric ward.

"I realised it would be a shame to waste the platform I was given," Jackson told People magazine explaining her motivation behind following in her father's footsteps.

"Having the ability to go into the acting and fashion world, I just figured why not use that to make my platform bigger. That way, instead of helping the world one by one with patients, I could help the masses," she added,