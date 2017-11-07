The city of love and liberté just got a little more louche with the addition of its first nude restaurant. Parisian diners can now get their food in the nude after the eatery had its public opening on Friday, 3 November.

Found in the French capital's 12th arrondissement, the restaurant, humourously named O'naturel, is located on rue de Gravelle. Before the grand Friday opening, O'naturel reportedly had a smaller opening with only the member of Paris's Naturist Association.

The restaurant's owners told Le Parisien that the local nudists were pleased with the experience of the city's first nudist restaurant. Neighbours also said they did not mind the addition to the neighbourhood, with one telling the paper that you can't see anything from the street anyway.

According to one early Facebook review, the restaurant isn't half bad either. "Fresh and elegant cuisine. A treat for the taste buds!" Laurent Laurence Luft wrote on their social media page. Though according to the website's online book system, there are still a fair few reservations open.

The website adds that a cloakroom is available for guests.

Supposed foodie-heaven, Paris's latest gastronomic addition trails London though, which had its naked restaurant open back in the summer of 2016. Just a temporary pop-up, The Bunyadi proved popular enough that the owner said he was on the lookout for a permanent venue.

According to the Bunyadi's owner, Seb Lyall, the restaurant had attracted a clientele that was mostly aged around 30, with more than two thirds being women. Though only clothing-optional, rather than only nude, the venture still managed to attract a waiting list of over 45,000 people during its short spell.

The restaurant originally offered a vegan and a non-vegan five course menu for just under £60, including a bathrobe and slippers that could be taken home. Later, the menu expanded with a three-course option.