Prostitution in France may be illegal but that has not stopped a new brothel opening on the streets of Paris.

This brothel has found a loophole in the law: there is nothing illegal about using sex dolls. XDolls has three types of sex doll available to rent - Lily, Sofia and Kim. They are all pictured on the brothel's website.

The silicon brothel keeps its address in the 14th arrondissement secret until a booking is made. According to the wesbite, a one-hour session with one of the dolls will cost a client €89 (£78) and two hours will cost €149. There is also a couples rate.

Patrons also have the option of adding a virtual reality kit for €19. Clients need to pay a deposit of €100 because the doll's skin is "fragile and marks quite easily".

The website assures customers: "Our dolls are cleaned and disinfected with specific products before and after each use."

The world's first sex doll brothel opened in Barcelona and the owner has had to knock back requests for child sex dolls. He has also had requests from customers who want to act out rape fantasies.

Sergi Prieto, co-founder of LumiDolls in Barcelona, said his brothel could offer patrons a wide range of services with its silicon working girls – but he drew the line at some requests.

"Some customers prefer the service because they have a rape fantasy. Obviously we don't want to promote this kind of activity," Prieto told the Daily Star.

"There exist dolls that are small and look like children. That's an ethical option for us not to provide this kind of service. We could do that but we don't want to promote this kind of behaviour."