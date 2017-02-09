Plans have been revealed to build a 1.8m-high bulletproof glass wall around the Eiffel Tower in France following a series of Islamist terror attacks.

A fence built during the Euro 2016 football tournament to improve security currently stands around the structure, and authorities plan to make the protection screen permanent by building the bulletproof wall, reported French daily Le Parisien.

France remains in a state of emergency after a series of terror attacks by Islamic extremists.

In 2015, terrorists targeted the offices of Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris, and left 131 dead in a series of coordinated attacks in the capital in November that year. Last year saw 86 killed when an Isis extremist drove a truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, and an elderly priest killed in an attack on a Normandy church weeks later.

On Friday, a 29-year-old Egyptian man was shot as he attempted to attack soldiers with a machete at the Louvre gallery in Paris. According to reports, the man was not acting on orders from Islamic State (Isis/Daesh).

The security measures are part of a proposed €300m (£255m, $320m) renovation plan to modernize the site over the next 15 years. Under the scheme, traffic at the foot of the tower will be reorganised and queuing times reduced.

City authorities approved the scheme ahead of France's 2024 Olympics bid, and bid to host the 2025 World Expo.