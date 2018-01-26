Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has reportedly rejected the advances of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool as he has apparently 'given his word' to Serie A outfit Inter Milan, who are hoping to strike an agreement with the Ligue 1 leaders before the close of the transfer window.

Pastore has never quite hit the heights expected of him in the French capital since joining from Palermo in 2011. Injuries have denied the Argentine the opportunity to develop into one of football's elite midfielders, though he has still managed to score 44 goals and provide 54 assists for the Parisians, who need to offload some stars in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules after signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

As a result of PSG's extraordinary summer outlay, Pastore has had to make do with a peripheral role at the Parc des Princes, starting just eight league matches under Unai Emery. The 28-year-old is being courted by Inter, according to Sky Sports Italia, relayed by Football Italia, but Liverpool and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in the former Talleres youth graduate.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in need of a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who made his debut for Barcelona on Thursday night (25 January), while Tottenham have been heavily linked with Pastore's PSG teammate Lucas Moura, who is reportedly closing in on a €25m move to north London.

Liverpool boss Klopp is prepared to sit on the funds recouped from the sale of Coutinho before acquiring a replacement for the Brazilian but is open to doing business if the right player comes along, while Tottenham manager Pochettino is open to new signings before Wednesday's [31 January] deadline despite cursing the difficulty of bringing in fresh faces during the January window,

The Reds' and Spurs apparent want or need for new attacking impetus has led them both to make offers for Pastore believed to be worth €25m-€40m according to Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio. But the 29-time Argentina international has reportedly rejected the Premier League duo in the hope that Inter will eventually strike an agreement with PSG, who insist any loan deal for the midfielder must include an obligation to buy.