Paris Saint-Germain are now closing in on the signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho, who still features on a list of transfer targets drawn up by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Fabinho, one of the stars of the thrilling Monaco side that won the French league title and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, has been eagerly talking up the prospect of joining United, insisting he wouldn't jump at the chance to work under Mourinho again.

IBTimes UK reported last week United were not close to agreeing a deal with Monaco despite reports to the contrary and it would now appear the Brazilian midfielder is set to remain in France to join PSG.

While Fabinho does feature on a list of proposed signings drawn up by Mourinho, The Daily Record reports the French giants' efforts to secure the player are "considerably more advanced" than United's and they are ready to meet Monaco's €45m valuation of the player.

While United are close to signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, a deal which could be triggered when the Blues complete the signing of Fabinho's Monaco teammate Tiemoué Bakayoko, the Independent report Mourinho also wants the Brazilian as part of his revamp at Old Trafford this summer.

Their report suggests Fabinho's versatility, having started out as a right-back before thriving in his midfield role last season, still very much appeals to the United boss. Antonio Valencia was the manager's first-choice option on the right of defence last season but with no adequate cover available, showed signs of fatigue in the latter stages of the season.

But with PSG now appearing to be in the driving seat, those plans could be in jeopardy.

The recently deposed French champions face the prospect of losing Marco Verratti this summer, with the Italy international reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona, having been identified as a priority target by the new man in charge at the Nou Camp in Ernesto Valverde.