Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed speculation that Neymar could be sold to Real Madrid in the summer, saying he is "2,000%" sure that the Brazilian forward will still be at the club next season.

Neymar is reported to be unsettled in Paris and has been linked with a return to Spain just five months after he left Barcelona in a world record £198m ($280m) transfer.

The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 16 league games for the French champions this season, but has been booed by some sections of the club's supporters due to a perceived spat between him and Edinson Cavani.

Al-Khelaifi insisted Neymar is happy in the French capital and rubbished reports linking Real with a move for the forward as an attempt to destabilise his club.

"When I listen [to the rumours], I smile because it is not true," the PSG president was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We have Neymar, he is very happy here, he is happy to score. We signed five years here. It's been four months. I do not think he wants to leave.

"He is a fantastic player. There is a link between him and the fans. The link with Real? It makes me laugh when I listen to that. These are rumours. You ask me to answer rumours.

"Will he be there 100% next season? Not 100%, but 2,000%."

Speaking after PSG's win over Montpellier on Saturday, 27 January, Neymar said he is happy in Paris and played down speculation of a summer exit from the club.

"I'm happy with my teammates and I'm happy at PSG," he was reported as saying by Goal.com. "I have good games and numbers and come here to make history and do my best.

"Speculation has always existed and will always exist. Since Santos and in my years in Barcelona, ​​all the transfers windows had something with my name."