Paris Saint-Germain will look to gain revenge for their Champions League quarter-final defeat against Barcelona in 2015 when they face the Catalan giants at Parc des Princes on 14 February.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Overview

An Edinson Cavani double and a goal from Angel Di Maria gave Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 win over Bordeaux at the weekend – the Ligue 1 club's fourth successive victory in all competitions. PSG have never lost a last-16 tie in the Champions League, but were knocked out of the competition by Barcelona in the quarter-final stage in both 2015 and 2013.

Midfielder Marco Verratti started against Bordeaux after returning from a muscle injury and is available to face Barcelona, but Thiago Motta is suspended.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar all scored as Barcelona swept to a 6-0 win at Deportivo Alaves on 11 February, but the match was marred by a serious ankle injury to Aleix Vidal. The Catalan giants have only lost one of their last six matches on French soil.

Vidal (ankle) and Javier Mascherano (thigh) are both sidelined for the visitors, while Rafinha is recovering from a broken nose and is a doubt.

What managers say

Unai Emery: "We're happy because the team played with the spirit we were looking for [against Bordeaux]. They showed confidence and high standards and played with drive and motivation to get all three points for our fans. This win is important as we needed points given how well Monaco and Nice are doing. Getting all three points tonight was very important, and we're looking forward to a great match. We need to prepare for it as best we can." [via psg.fr]

Luis Enrique: "We tried to avoid [Deportivo Alaves's] high press from the start. In the first half we had the necessary patience even though it was difficult for us to begin with, as they were fresher. In the second half they changed to a back five so they could be more compact in defence. We were effective in the opposition's box. These three points give us a boost and help us towards our objective of winning the league." [via fcbarcelona.com]

Form guide

Paris Saint-Germain (all competitions): WWWWD

(all competitions): WWWWD Last result: Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona (all competitions): WDWWD

(all competitions): WDWWD Last result: Deportivo Alaves 0-6 Barcelona

Betting odds (Betfair)

Paris Saint-Germain win : 5/2

: 5/2 Draw : 13/5

: 13/5 Barcelona win: 23/20

Team news

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Trapp; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Verratti, Matuidi; Moura, Cavani, Di Maria

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar