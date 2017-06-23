Mooted Manchester United target Blaise Matuidi's father Faria has revealed he and his son are "listening attentively" to offers from other clubs after growing frustrated at Paris Saint-Germain's approach to contract negotiations.

Matuidi, 30, was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer when questions over his future started to arise. The France international, who has garnered 58 caps during his career for Les Bleus, did want to remain in Paris and sign fresh terms with Unai Emery's side, but his father has spoken about how the situation has been thrown into disarray by the club and singled out sporting director Antero Henrique as a huge factor as to why negotiations have hit a snag.

"A few weeks ago, Blaise was more interested in staying at PSG," Faria told Le Parisien, relayed by The Mirror. "Now the situation is much more mixed. PSG, and in particular their new sporting director [Henrique], have been slow to reveal their intentions.

"For that reason we're listening attentively to the advances of other clubs. There's a feeling, rightly or wrongly, that everything said [by PSG] in the past few months is now part of ancient history."

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Matuidi last summer and recent reports suggested Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was keen to secure a cut-price deal for the 30-year-old, who was not happy with PSG's offer of a two-year contract extension. It was stated that a bid of £15m (€17m) could seal the Frenchman's services, but it remains to be seen if Manchester United follow up their long-standing interest with a formal offer.

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Matuidi managed to perform adequately last season, making over 50 appearances as Emery's men were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Monaco and dumped out of the Champions League in rather extraordinary fashion by Barcelona.

Despite missing out on European and league success, PSG did manage to secure the French Cup and French League Cup double, though the pressure will be on Emery to return the Parisians to summit of Ligue 1 next season.