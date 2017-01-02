The daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the heart of the political scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been arrested by Danish police.

The 20-year-old Chung Yoo-ra, who trained in Germany as an equestrian rider, was arrested for staying illegally in northern Denmark, South Korean police said. According to Reuters, officials in Seoul had been trying to arrest Chung for failing to answer questions about her alleged links to the influence-peddling scandal.

A source from the special prosecutor's office, who refused to be identified, said that they will work with European counterparts to extradite Chung, which could take a couple of weeks.

Lee Kyung-jae, a lawyer representing Choi and Chung said, "When Chung Yoo-ra returns I will ensure that she fully cooperates with the special prosecution's investigation."

South Korean officials have been reportedly working on invalidating Chung's passport and have also asked German authorities of her whereabouts and financial assets. In 2014, Chung won a gold medal at the Asian games in the group dressage equestrian event.

Choi, who is a long time confidante of President Park is accused of using her connections for personal gain, including getting Chung into a top South Korean university. Choi has been arrested and was charged with abuse of authority, attempted fraud, coercion and attempted coercion.

The country's constitutional court has six months to decide to either uphold or overturn the impeachment vote that led to Park being suspended from presidency.