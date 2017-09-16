An armed police operation linked to the Parsons Green Tube train explosion is taking place in the Surrey town of Sunbury-on-Thames, which is on the south-west outskirts of Greater London.
Residents of Cavendish Road are being told by police to leave their homes and retreat to a point 100m away from where the police operation is taking place.
The operation comes just hours after Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Dover in connection with the Parsons Green terror attack.
Sunbury-on-Thames is located approximately 15 miles south-west of central London, between the commuter towns of Kingston and Ashford, Surrey.
An improvised bomb partially exploded on a packed commuter train at 8:20am on Friday morning (15 September), leaving 29 people injured. The District Line Tube train, heading from Wimbledon to central London, had pulled into Parsons Green station moments earlier.