An explosion has occurred on a London underground train, leaving commuters with facial burns. The incident occurred at Parsons Green station on Friday morning (15 September).

The circumstances and cause of the explosion are not yet clear. Witnesses said a bag exploded in the District Line train, causing widespread panic and prompting people to flee.

Some people tweeted an image of a white bucket in a Lidl plastic bag, which is on fire, and believed to be the source of the explosion. A witness said "a fireball flew down [the] carriage and we just jumped out open door."

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Officials said they are investigating the incident. The Metropolitan Police said in a Tweet that officers are in attendance. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the London Fire Brigade are also at the scene.

"We were called at 9:20am to reports of an incident at Parsons Green underground station," Natasha Wills, assistant director of operations at the London Ambulance Service.

"We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers, and our hazardous area response team, with the first of our medics arriving in under five minutes.

"Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

The TFL Travel Alert said they are investigating the incident and urged customers travelling "between Wimbledon & Earl's Court to use alternative routes".