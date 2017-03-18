A London-bound train was evacuated after a passenger, who was allegedly 'high on drugs', pulled out a knife.

The incident occurred on board the Chiltern Railways service from Bicester, Oxfordshire, to Marylebone, central London as the train pulled into Haddenham and Thames station, Oxfordshire - 12 minutes after it had departed.

An eyewitness said that the suspected attacker was trying to get into the driver's carriage. He was eventually subdued by four police officers and pinned to the ground.

Around 50 passengers were told to get off the train and board another one on the other platform which was heading towards the capital.

Recounting the incident a passenger on the train told Mail Online: "We were on the train and a staff member came up to me and said that we all had to get off at the next stop. He said that there had been an incident on the next carriage and the police were coming to deal with a passenger.

"Around 50 people had to get off the train and I saw four police officers sprinting across the bridge to get to the man. They got onto the carriage, which was next to the one I was on, and managed to pin him down.

"When we were waiting on the platform, a couple who were on the same carriage as the man said that he had a knife. They said he was high on drugs and was shouting that he wanted to get into the driver's carriage.

"There was around four police cars and two riot vans outside the station."

There are no reports of any injuries.