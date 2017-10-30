Police have issued a CCTV image appeal after a man on a south London bus was seen putting a firearm into the handbag of a woman accompanying him.

Detectives say the incident happened on 8 August on a Route 12 bus towards Dulwich.

The 21-year-old woman who witnessed the gun exchange told officers how she was on the bus at around 5.40pm when it stopped at Camberwell Green where two men, a woman and a young boy got on.

The woman in the group sat down next to the witness and soon became verbally abusive and threatening towards her.

A short while later, one of the men – who was in the seat in front – leaned over and placed a black handgun in his companion's handbag.

The group of four then got off the bus at Peckham Rye at around 6.25pm.

On Monday (30 October), officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) released an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The male suspect is described as black, aged in his 30s, with short hair and a goatee beard. He had a tattoo on his neck and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and dark blue baseball cap.

The female suspect is also described as black, aged in her 30s, with short black hair and a neck tattoo. She was wearing a black leather jacket over a white top and a white baseball cap with a red stripe around it.

PC Cara Newton, from the Met Police's RTPC, said: "We are appealing for anyone who recognises the identity of these two suspects to come forward and speak with us."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Roads and Transport Policing Command via 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.