Angry travellers have vented their frustration at being stuck overnight in airports as the UK was hit by snow and ice that disrupted travel.

There were many delays and cancellations at London's Stansted Airport with hundreds of passengers left stuck in the terminal trying to rebook flights.

Television star Fay Ripley, from the ITV series Cold Feet, tweeted that she had been stuck on a Ryanair plane on the runway for 10 hours.

Others criticised being stuck on planes for hours, lack of information about cancellations and problems retrieving their luggage.

Another tweeted: "We have been trapped on a plane at Stansted Airport for more than 3 hours. There are many children onboard. We got a cup of water an hour ago. Send help".

Fiona Davidson tweeted: "@Ryanair my 13 year old daughter was left sitting on the same plane for 8 hours, no explanation, no refreshments... shocking service."

A spokesperson for London Stansted told Sky News that the weather conditions meant that Ryanair and Easyjet cancelled some flight and that free food and drinks had been provided to delayed passengers.

"Passengers unable to return home are being looked after by Stansted Airport with beds and blankets, and additional help for elderly passengers or those with young children," the spokesperson said.

Luton Airport said it had to significantly reduce inbound flights and some had been cancelled with delays to allow de-icing of aircraft.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice overnight across most of the UK.

Earlier on Wednesday (27 December), drivers were at a standstill on the A14 in Northamptonshire for several hours and a lorry crash on the M1 blocked the motorway.

The Midlands and parts of Wales got most of the snow and the adverse weather meant that 4,000 homes were without power in the Midlands, south-west England and Wales.

The RAC reported that there were a number of breakdowns on roads, especially on the M25.