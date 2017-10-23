All five living former US presidents came together on stage at a benefit concert over the weekend to raise funds for victims of recent hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey that hit the US. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter attended the event on Saturday (21 October) that raised nearly $33m in tax-deductible, private funds from over 80,000 donors for relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, organisers said.

Current President Donald Trump did not attend the event named "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" at Reed Arena, Texas, but appeared in a recorded video message to concertgoers in which he praised the "tremendous assistance" of his predecessors.

"This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another," Trump said in the video. "I also want to thank every person, including everyone here tonight, who has contributed to this vital effort.

"Now, as we begin to rebuild, some of America's finest public servants are spearheading the One America Appeal. Through this effort all five living former presidents are playing a tremendous role in helping our fellow citizens recover."

Trump, though, hit the golf links on Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, the third consecutive weekend he's visited the course, and Twitter furiously slammed him for it.

The president has come under fire over his administration's delayed and ineffective response to the hurricane devastation in Texas and Florida compared to that in Puerto Rico. He also drew criticism over his "shameful" paper towel throwing, controversial remarks to local officials and suggesting that aid to the storm-ravaged US territory would not last "forever".

"As Trump golfed and rage-tweeted, all five of our living former presidents raised millions for hurricane relief," Twitter user Shauna wrote.

Another said, "They promised him a beautiful chocolate cake and three scoops of ice cream with sprinkles at the golf course. Concert couldn't match it."

"It was refreshing to see – even for a brief time – what true leadership looks like," a user tweeted.