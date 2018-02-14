Patrick Kluivert admits that it would be difficult for his son Justin to say no to a move to Barcelona after suggesting that the rumoured Manchester United target is better suited to Spanish football than the Premier League.

The 18-year-old winger has attracted the attention of a number of big clubs since breaking into the Ajax first team during the second half of last season.

Manchester United were linked with the teenager after he was pictured speaking with Jose Mourinho in the aftermath of last season's Europa League final.

On 4 February, The Mirror reported that United were in advanced talks to sign the Dutch Under-21 international in the summer in a deal worth around £10m ($13.9m) plus add-ons.

Earlier this week, Justin Kluivert said that he likes the Premier League but added that his heart is at Barcelona having grown up watching his father play at the Nou Camp from 1998 to 2004.

"Barcelona is in my heart, but who am I to say no to Real Madrid?" he told reporters as quoted by Marca.

"The Premier League appeals to me; Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United are nice clubs, where I can see myself playing in a few years. [However] if my agent tells me I have the opportunity, I am the one who makes the decisions and my father doesn't interfere, as he knows it isn't what I want."

Kluivert senior has now claimed that his son will have the final decision on his future but urged him to continue at Ajax for at least one more campaign.

"Justin is doing very well and the most important thing is for him to continue like this. He must keep his feet on the ground," he said during an interview with Spanish radio show El Larguero.

"I know there are some clubs that want him but I've told him that he is still 18 and should be relaxed and stay another year or more at Ajax to be stronger. When you go to another country, another competition, you must be strong mentally and physically. He should not leave his country too early. Then whatever will arrive will arrive. He will make the best choice with his heart."

Once his development is complete, Patrick Kluivert admits that his son could struggle to turn down a move to the Nou Camp if Ernesto Valverde's side come knocking.

Questioned about a potential move to Barcelona, he replied: "Of course it is difficult [to say no to Barcelona] but also it is difficult to say no to other big teams. The most important [thing] is to choose a team which suits his style, not the team which pays more money."

The former Barcelona forward believes that the talented Justin would fit better in La Liga than in the Premier League.

"I see him more playing in the Spanish league. That's clear. In the Premier League there are also teams who play well but it will be his choice."