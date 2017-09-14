Swansea City manager Paul Clement will not hesitate in starting Renato Sanches against Tottenham Hotpsur despite his disappointing Premier League debut against Newcastle United.

Sanches, 20, joined the south Wales club on loan from Bayern Munich in what was one of the most eye-catching deals of the final week of the summer transfer window. The Portugal international was thrown straight into the first-team for last Sunday's clash at the Liberty Stadium but looked off the pace as Rafa Benitez's side returned to the north east with all three points.

Swansea are blessed with options in central midfield with Sanches one of seven players for Clement to choose from ahead of the trip to Wembley to take on Spurs on Saturday [16 September].

"He is training well. He feels similar to what I said after the game, he did some things well but and some things he could do a lot better," Clement told a press conference on Thursday. "He is going to improve very quickly when he settles down with a new team, new teammates and culture. He' going be a very good player for us.

"All the midfielders want to play, we are in situation where we have lots of competition. When Ki comes back we will have eight so we will have potentially four of five not playing so there is lots of competition and he is one of right very good players available for selection."

Wilfried Bony meanwhile made his second debut for the club off the bench against Newcastle but having had no pre-season at Manchester City prior to his return to south Wales, his return to the starting 11 has been delayed.

The Ivory Coast international started for the club's Under-23 side on Tuesday, scoring a goal against their Derby County counterparts, but is likely to start from the bench again this weekend.

"We want to get him up to match fitness quickly as possible," Clement continued. "Playing for the Under-23s was ideal, he played 60 minutes and scored a goal and showed his strength and leadership qualities and now it's about getting that match sharpness back. He was tired, a bit achy for a couple of days [after playing for the Under-23 side] but won't take him long, he is motivated to be ready as soon as possible."

Summer signing Roque Mesa is also in contention to start after dropping out of the team last weekend but Ki Sung-yueng is still to return to full training as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Nathan Dyer meanwhile has returned to training but the trip to the capital comes too early for him to be considered with Kyle Bartley a long-term absentee.