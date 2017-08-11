Swansea City manager Paul Clement is confident of keeping mooted Chelsea transfer target Fernando Llorente but has expressed his frustration over the lack of movement in Gylfi Sigurdsson's prospective move to Everton.

Llorente 32, scored 15 goals as the Swans dramatically staved off relegation and is believed to be attracting interest from Chelsea, who are looking to bring in reinforcements across the pitch.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte worked with Llorente at Juventus and attempted to lure his former cohort to west London in January. The Blues' advances were rebuffed, and Swansea have placed a price tag of around £30m on their prized forward in order to ward off any further interest from Chelsea, according to the Express.

Clement is hoping to avoid another relegation battle in south Wales and is determined to hold on to Llorente in order to give Swansea the best possible chance of doing that. The former Chelsea assistant manager also spoke of his desire to extend Llorente's contract and has been encouraged by his recent discussions with the Spaniard, who is set to miss his side's pre-season opener against Southampton after suffering a broken arm while on holiday.

"He has got a year to go on his deal and we'd like him to stay for this year and longer," Clement was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I'm confident he will because of the conversations I've had with Fernando.

"He's happy here, he likes the work we're doing, and he likes the way we play. He's a really good player and it's a shame with the injury he got in the summer. It's a freak one and he did finish off the season strongly. His goals were vital and we want to have him as an option."

Clement is bullish that Llorente will remain at Swansea but is resigned to losing the talismanic Sigurdsson, whose protracted transfer to Everton has not yet been finalised.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman revealed on Thursday that a deal for Sigurdsson is "still close", but Clement is annoyed the Icelandic international's future has not yet been resolved and believes he has been left with little choice to omit him from his squad to face Southampton.

"That is a frustrating situation, I can't say that it's not," added Clement. "I've got a really good player but it's been decided that it's in the best interests of everyone that he doesn't play in this first game.

"It's not an ideal situation. We're in a period of limbo with a very good player. It's what I've said all along - we want to try to get a resolution to the situation, and everyone wants that."

Everton's likely purchase of Sigurdsson, believed to be rated at £50m by Swansea, will undoubtedly swell the coffers at the Liberty Stadium, but there is not an awful lot of time for Clement's men to draft in replacements. But Clement moved to calm fears over the Swans' transfer dealings and hinted that deals are already in the offing.

"I'm as confident as I can be from my talks with the owners and the chairman that if this goes through, that we're ready to go," Clement said. "But what you can't do is control the decision-making of the other club.

"We've got a good idea of what players are going to cost. So we're as ready as we can be. We have balanced things up with outs and ins. The Gylfi situation is a crucial part of the business we could potentially do because it is going to be a high fee if he goes.

"[It is] the highest fee this club has ever seen, so it is really important this is seen as part of what we are going to do in terms of future ins."