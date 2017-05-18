Paul Clement plans to talk to outgoing Chelsea captain John Terry regarding his future amid suggestions of a potential summer move to Swansea City. This Sunday's (21 May) home clash against relegated Sunderland will represent the veteran centre-back's final outing at Stamford Bridge and he will officially call time on a trophy-laden 22-year stint in West London after the FA Cup final next weekend.

Terry's future beyond the end of the season remains unclear, although he claimed while announcing his imminent departure in April that he feels he still has "plenty to offer on the pitch" despite being limited to just five starts under Antonio Conte this term. He also said he was "eager to carry on playing and "will be looking to continue with a new challenge".

Plenty of clubs both at home and abroad have emerged as potential suitors for Terry, who is also said to be contemplating the possibility of retirement.

Swansea have been mentioned alongside the likes of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in terms of possible next Premier League destinations after Clement – who worked with the player during his previous stints as first-team coach and assistant manager at Chelsea – previously admitted his interest provided he managed to stave off the threat of relegation.

That objective was successfully achieved last weekend thanks to a 2-0 victory on Wearside that was followed by Crystal Palace's emphatic thrashing of Hull City and attention has now quickly turned towards the upcoming transfer window. The Mail reported on Wednesday (17 May) that Clement was expected to make contact with Terry next week and that the latter's reduced £50,000-a-week wages fell within Swansea's budget.

Speaking about the former England skipper again during a press conference held prior to a final day meeting at home to West Bromwich Albion, Clement was quoted as saying by Sky Sports: "We're going to get this season done and he's obviously got a lot on himself. [It's a] big game for him coming up at Stamford Bridge, the last game of the season, and I'm sure he's going to get a wonderful send-off.

"I'm not sure [if Terry would be a realistic signing for Swansea]. I will have a conversation with him because I've known him a long time and I will do that. I don't know what his thinking is, whether he's going to carry on first of all. There has been talk in the media that it could be his last game or that he'll go on. Whether that's here in the Premier League or whether that's abroad, that's all unsure at the moment."

One former Chelsea stalwart already at Swansea is Claude Makelele. The two-time Premier League winner joined as an assistant coach in January on a deal until the end of the season and that arrangement now looks set to be made permanent.

"All the terms have been agreed, he just needs to sign," Clement added, per the BBC. "We are very happy Claude is gong to be staying on. He is very well liked by all the staff and the players here. He brings great experience of what it is like to play at a very high level. He has used that a lot with the players. He and all my backroom staff have been fantastic."

Clement expressed hope that key duo Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente would remain at the Liberty Stadium amid high-profile interest from elsewhere and also did not rule out the possibility of disappointing record signing Borja Baston staying put. He also agreed with chairman Huw Jenkins' recent assessment that Swansea's current squad will not require a major summer overhaul.