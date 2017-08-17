Manchester United still need to sign a "goalscorer" this summer according to former midfielder Paul Ince, who is hoping to see the Red Devils re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the veteran returns to full fitness.

United have made three signings so far this summer including striker Romelu Lukaku, who arrived at Old Trafford from Everton for a fee which could rise to £90m. The Belgium international has been tasked with firing United to Premier League glory, but Ince does not think the goalscoring burden should lie solely on Lukaku.

Ince, who spent six successful years at Manchester United before moving to Inter Milan in 1995, has called on the rest of Jose Mourinho's squad to "pull their weight" in order to deliver success and believes they need to sign a player like Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals before succumbing to a nasty knee injury at the end of last season.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager also questioned Marcus Rashford's goalscoring prowess. He accused the teenage attacker of being too profligate, though suggested he may develop a more clinical nature in the years to come.

"Manchester United still need to get another big name in, a goalscorer," Ince told Paddy Power, relayed by Football365.

"Yes, they've got [Romelu] Lukaku, but if he's injured or has an off-day, I don't know who's going to get the goals.

"This won't go down well, but unless it comes to him when he gets older, I don't see Marcus Rashford getting them. He misses too many chances at the moment.

"There's talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming back in January, which I think could be brilliant. He was unbelievable for Manchester United last season, and is an out-and-out lethal goalscorer. He's the sort of player they need even though they already have Lukaku.

"But everyone, from all over the pitch, needs to pull their weight. They can't be totally reliant on Lukaku. His 25 goals won't be enough to bring a title back to Manchester United."

Lukaku has hit the ground running in Manchester, scoring three goals in his first two matches in United colours, but the former Everton hitman may eventually have to battle Ibrahimovic for a starting spot under Mourinho this season.

The former Sweden captain is believed to have told Mourinho of his desire to re-join United, and the Portuguese is open to the idea of handing the former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward another bite at the Premier League cherry, if he can overcome the knee injury which put paid to his first spell at Old Trafford. Recent reports suggest that Manchester United are prepared to offer a coaching role to Ibrahimovic, who is also attracting interest from AC Milan and LA Galaxy.