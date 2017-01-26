Wolverhampton manager Paul Lambert has warned Liverpool that his side will have "nothing to lose and everything to gain" when they visit Anfield for the fourth-round of the FA Cup on Saturday (28 January). He also revealed he still hoped to make "one or two little things", before the end of the January transfer window in order to turn around their poor start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side host the 18th-placed team in the Championship following two successive home disappointments, having lost 3-2 against Swansea in the Premier League before being knocked out of the EFL semi-finals in a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night (26 January).

And Lambert believes his side can cause Liverpool another upset in the FA Cup as they will travel to Anfield without any pressure.

"We've got nothing to lose and everything to gain. We go up against a great team and a great club, with the history and everything attached to it. But in one given game, you can win. Whatever eleven I put on the pitch ... we'll be ready. We'll be competitive and we'll be trying to win," the Wolverhampton boss told the club's website ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

"It doesn't matter to me who plays for them, I expect us to go up there and give a good account of ourselves. The way Jurgen Klopp's got them going, I know they've mixed and matched in the cup and they're 10 points behind Chelsea...they're still top players. He's got the place bouncing. It's vibrant, all the usual stuff that Jurgen does. It's a game I can't wait for."

Lambert hinted he could rotate his squad as Wolves' main goal was still to record a better performance in the second-half of the season being just seven points away from the relegation zone.

"Whoever plays for me...we've got Liverpool, Barnsley and Burton and the league is always your biggest thing because we're trying to get out of the league. But the cup is a brilliant thing to go and play in. We've got almost 9,000 people coming up. We'll be competitive," Lambert added.

Lambert also sent a positive message to Wolves fans ahead of the few remaining days of the current transfer window, admitting he still hoped to seal some deals in the coming days.

Wolves have already signed forward Andi Weimann on loan from Derby County and recent reports suggested they are also planning to break the bank to secure Helder Costa on a permanent basis. Lambert however failed to identify any targets but revealed he could still add one player to his squad while also allowing one departure.

"Hopefully we'll do one or two little things," Lambert confirmed. "Maybe one might go out and one will come in, maybe. We'll see next week. If that happens, okay, but if not then it's not meant to be. January is a terrible window as you're trying to get people's better players.

"We've done okay getting a few out and reducing the squad, which helps the finances as well. The summer's the big one. That's when you try and get all your ducks in a row and get the squad better balanced. This window has been important to get one or two lads out to play."