The former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential election campaign, Paul Manafort, has been indicted as part of an investigation into Russian collusion.

Manafort and his associate Rick Gates were indicted on 12 counts of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

In total, more than $75m flowed through various offshore accounts with Manafort laundering more than $18m.

Manafort was pictured driving away from his home with his lawyer in the early hours of Monday morning.

Images shortly after showed him entering the offices of the FBI in Washington DC.

On Friday, it was revealed that a federal grand jury had approved the first indictments in relation to Mueller's special counsel.

Manafort was at Trump Tower and present at the meeting between a Russian attorney linked to the Kremlin and Donald Trump Jr in the summer of 2016.

Over the weekend, President Trump has been deflecting possible charges to his former associates by attacking Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The first of several expected charges comes amid the ongoing question as to whether Trump would fire Mueller, a former FBI director, from the investigation.

In doing so, he would draw the ire not only of protesters who have already planned rallies across the US should that happen, but of politicians on both sides of the aisle, many of whom, including Republicans, praised the appointment of Mueller earlier in the year.

"Nobody is Above the Law" rallies have been organised in dozens of cities across the US by the group MoveOn.org, a progressive political action group, set to begin if and when Mueller is fired.

They have argued that if he is fired, that would mean "a constitutional crisis for our country."

The New York Times also reported that Manafort's former business associate Rick Gates has also been advised to turn himself in to the Justice Department.