Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson believes Everton should have handed £40m ($52m) to the Gunners to sign Olivier Giroud as the forward would have guaranteed them 15 goals a season, something for which they are struggling at the moment. The Toffees got their Europa League campaign to an absolutely dismal start, losing 3-0 to Italian side Atalanta with the Merseyside club struggling for goals.

Ronald Koeman spent an insane amount of money on new signings this summer, but his side have struggled to replace Romelu Lukaku, who signed for Manchester United. Wayne Rooney, Sandro Ramirez, Gylfi Sigurdsson all played a part in the game, but were unable to reduce the deficit.

Giroud himself admitted he was close to leaving the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window until talks with his family saw him renege on the decision. The 30-year-old made just 11 Premier League starts last season and was linked with moves to Everton and West Ham United following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.

Koeman made signing a front-line forward a priority during the final weeks of the transfer window but despite making 15 new additions during the summer he was unable to clinch an agreement.

"One you wouldn't have been able to do that, but you had to have a go. Even if you ring up Arsenal and say here's £35-40m for Giroud. It might be a couple of quid overprice, but he would get you 15 goals," Merson told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Express.

"It's a nice tight pitch at Goodison Park, he'd have played inside the lines, wouldn't have had to run the channels - and you've got people like Sigurdsson who can put the ball on a sixpence at set plays. I don't see how he wouldn't have got 15 goals. But to go with Sandro and the other lad (Vlasic) - would they get 15 between them this season?" he added.