The Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has stood down after being defeated in the general election.

He finished a distant third in Boston and Skegness, behind the Conservatives and Labour.

It came just months after he failed to win the Stoke by-election which was seen as a must-win for the party.

Nationally, the party's vote share collapsed, down 11% compared to 2015, this time winning just 1.8% of the national share.

Nuttall took over the leadership of the party in November 2016 and was a senior member fo the party for many years, acting as deputy to Nigel Farage.

More to follow.

