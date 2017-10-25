Paul Pogba could make his return from injury in time for Manchester United's November visit to Chelsea, according to reports in France.

Pogba has not played since limping off with a hamstring injury in United's Champions League victory over Basel on 12 September, missing nine games in total to date. His manager Jose Mourinho has struck a rather pessimistic note when quizzed on the midfielder's return over the last few weeks while offering no timescale for his return, telling reporters last week he has "no idea" when he will return.

With Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick also picking up knocks, Mourinho's midfield options have been severely limited over the last four weeks. But given his importance to the manager's plans, United will not risk rushing the Frenchman back to action too early.

According to L'Equipe, the former Juventus midfielder could return for United's clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 5 November, the last match before the final international break of 2017. The publication reports however a more "sensible" option being considered is for the midfielder to miss the trip to west London on Bonfire Night before returning for the home match against Newcastle United on 18 November.

Should United opt for the latter approach, the publication reports Didier Deschamps will not call upon Pogba for the friendlies against Wales (10 November) and Germany (14 November), giving him an extra 10 days to complete his recovery – which would also keep him in Mourinho's good books. The France boss is set to name his squad for those friendlies on 2 November.

Pogba began the season in excellent form before injury struck, scoring twice and providing two assists in his first four games.

United have struggled to control matches in his absence with the additional losses of Fellaini and Carrick further limiting the manager's midfield options, with the duo of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera his only available combination in the middle of the park.