Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "looks like a totally different player" since Alexis Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford, according to former Red Devils star Paul Ince.

The Chilean international, who had less than six months left on his contract, left Arsenal and signed for Jose Mourinho's side in the January transfer window. As a part of the deal, the 20-time champions of England allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

Sanchez started in last four matches played in all competitions, which includes three league games. United suffered two defeats in the Premier League at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, and Pogba failed to impress in his side's last two defeats.

According to the Daily Record, the France international has urged Mourinho to change his system in order to get the best out of him. Ince believes Sanchez's arrival has "taken the shine off" the former Juventus star.

"Since Sanchez joined the club, Pogba's confidence and mood seems to have gone in the opposite direction to earlier in the season. He looks like a totally different player," Ince told Paddy Power, as quoted by Goal.com.

"It's probably due to the fact that, pre-Sanchez, he was the main man. He was the kingpin and the one everyone was talking about.

"But the arrival of Sanchez has taken the shine off him. What I would say is, at United, you're all main men. You should all perform like that, too.

"Looking at the Newcastle game, you could see from his body language that he's fed up. Whatever it is, it's a problem that needs addressing."

United will face Huddersfiled Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup tie at the Kirklees Stadium on 17 February. It should be seen if Pogba can bounce back from his recent poor form, if Mourinho starts the Frenchman on Saturday.