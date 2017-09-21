Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba to take a holiday in order to ensure he fully recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered last week.

The Frenchman was withdrawn after 19 minutes during United's 3-0 win over Basel in their Champions League opener and is awaiting to undergo a second scan to determine how long he will be out for.

Pogba uploaded on social media a video of himself dancing and moving freely despite his injury, but the Portuguese and his staff have instructed the club's record signing to take a 10-day holiday before he begins his recovery.

"Paul is being given some time off before he steps up his rehab from a hamstring injury," a club source was quoted as saying by the Sun.

"He has another scan soon, but the injury has to settle down first and then a full assessment can be made.

"He will be allowed to head off on holiday during the international break and then return for a comeback to action."

The France international will miss United's next two Premier League fixtures against Southampton and Crystal Palace , as well as their trip to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League and faces a race to be fit for United's clash against Liverpool at Anfield on 14 October.

Last week, reports emerged suggesting Mourinho had little sympathy for the former Juventus player, who allegedly ignored instructions from United's medical staff on how to deal with his long-standing hamstring problem.

Pogba played 51 games last season but missed three weeks in March after succumbing to a similar injury to the one he suffered against Basel and was given advice on how to strengthen his muscles to avoid potential set-backs.

The 24-year-old, who has scored twice in his four league appearances this term, instead opted to receive treatment from a personal trainer, which United believe has instead exacerbated the risk of him getting injured.

Pogba is understood to face up to four and six weeks on the sidelines, after Mourinho rubbished reports suggesting he would be out for up to three months. The second scan is expected to paint a more definitive picture.

"Any comment or any new rumour is totally wrong because we don't know if it is 12 weeks or 12 days," Mourinho said before United's game against Everton last Sunday (17 September).

"The player was diagnosed initially after the match because of the conditions of the muscle and the bleeding. The decision was one more week to wait to see really clearly in the scans, that I mentioned, of the injury.

"Nobody in this club spoke about 12 days or 12 weeks. Not at all. In the hamstring, it's a normal procedure and we wait a few more days. So it's completely nonsense information."