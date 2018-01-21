Paul Pogba is set to make demands to double his current wages at Manchester United following the impending arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Sanchez is all but closing in on a move to Old Trafford after it was revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan had agreed to a move to Arsenal putting a straight swap deal in motion between the two clubs.

The Chilean international, who was previously linked with a move to Manchester City, has agreed a bumper four-and-a-half year United deal worth at least £400,000 per week ($554,400 per week) that will see him become the top earner in the Premier League.

It is set to have an impact on the dressing room as according to the Mirror, former world-record transfer signing Paul Pogba is now looking to have his current £200,000 per week ($277,200 per week) wages doubled to earn as much as Sanchez.

The Frenchman became the most expensive player in the world at the time when he joined United in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £89m ($123.4m).

He currently has three years left on his deal and while United have the option to extend for another 12 months, they would prefer to have Pogba's prime years tied down to the club with the former Juventus man having an impressive season so far as Jose Mourinho's men currently sit in second place.

The report states that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will tell the club that his client's current earnings are no longer at the going rate and that the 24-year-old will now require a new mega-deal.

Raiola notably convinced the Reds to make Zlatan Ibrahimovic the club's highest-ever earner in 2016 when the 36-year-old was given a £367,000-a-week ($508,640-a-week) deal to join United from Paris Saint-Germain.

The super agent also represents Mkhitaryan who is Arsenal-bound and will see his wages go past the £200,000-a-week barrier at the Emirates Stadium,