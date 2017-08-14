Guangzhou Evergrande manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has confirmed Paulinho will complete a move to Barcelona after the Catalan giants decided to activate the Brazil international's €40m (£36.3m, $47.3m) release clause.

The 29-year-old moved to Tottenham Hotspur from Corinthians in 2013. He struggled to impress in the Premier League and two years later, he left the north London club and made a switch to China.

Paulinho has been one of the standout players in the Chinese Super League as he helped them win the title in the last two years. Scolari confirmed the ex-Tottenham's man move to Barcelona and he claims the midfielder's move to Camp Nou is a positive sign for Guangzhou.

"Paulinho is a player with high individual quality, he is an outstanding player, both for his club and for the national team," Scolari explained, as quoted by ESPN.

"The high price paid by Barcelona in order to sign him is a strong recognition of Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club. We wish him all the best and that he can embrace a bright future."

Scolari's words were echoed by another Chinese Super League manager as Shanghai SIPG coach Andre Villas-Boas suggests that Paulinho's imminent move to Barcelona shows the rest of the world is "paying attention" to the Chinese league.

"Losing Paulinho is a loss for Evergrande, but it is a good thing for Chinese football. It proves that the world's leading clubs are paying attention to the Chinese Super League," Villas-Boas said.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou captain Zheng Zhi has also confirmed Paulinho's switch to the La Liga and admitted the South American star's departure will be a blow for the Chinese outfit.

"We have lost such a key player in Paulinho. And our line-up and style of play will be absolutely affected by his departure because it is impossible for us to seek any replacement at this stage of the campaign," Zhi was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

"Anyway, we want to wish Paulinho good luck. His transfer to such a big club as Barcelona from the Chinese Super League is testament both to him and the Chinese football leagues."

Ernesto Valverde has seen Barcelona complete three signings so far in the summer transfer window. Gerard Deulofeu returned to the club from Everton, while Marlon and Nelson Semedo were the other two additions. Paulinho is set to become Barcelona's fourth signing of this summer.