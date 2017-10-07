Paulo Dybala has told Juventus he wants to remain at the club for the rest of his career with the Serie A champions prepared to make a "big financial sacrifice" to make that happen.

Manchester United have already made enquiries into signing the 23-year-old, according to the Sunday Mirror, who report chief executive Ed Woodward has made it clear to Dybala's management team that Jose Mourinho wants him at Old Trafford.

But any attempts to sign the Argentina international are likely to be rivalled by Spain's big two. According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has earmarked Dybala as their next 'Galactico' signing, while the same publication reported in July that Barcelona have a first option to sign him for around €120m (£110.4m, $143m) thanks to a special clause insisted upon by the player when he signed a new contract in April.

Dybala is only five months into that new deal but a new offer is already on the horizon, with Juventus managing director Giuseppe Marotta claiming the player is pushing for a lifetime contract with the club that would surely end United, Real and Barcelona's hopes of prising him away from Italy.

"He is priceless, because we are not a selling club," Marotta told La Stampa. "I always repeat that a player has his future in his hands and Paulo just said he wants to tie himself to our club for life.

"That means we will make another big financial sacrifice to keep him. We will soon lock him down to a new contract - it's what he asked us for."

Dybala was heavily touted as a possible replacement for Neymar at Barcelona during the summer transfer window. A poll conducted at the time by Mundo Deportivo - a publication mainly read by Barcelona fans - revealed the forward was the supporter's No.1 candidate to replace the Brazil ace ahead of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe.

Dybala has been in sensational form for Juventus this season, scoring 12 goals in just 10 appearances. He is currently away on international duty with Argentina and is expected to be back in action for Juventus against Lazio on Saturday 14 October.