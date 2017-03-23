The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the shoulder number belonging to the police officer who was stabbed to death at the Westminster terror attack is to be retired.

PC Keith Palmer, who confronted Khalid Masood inside the gates of the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, was described by Theresa May as "every inch a hero".

As a mark of respect, his shoulder number – 4157U – is to be "retired and not reissued to any other officer."

The Prime Minister told the Commons the actions of the officer, who attempted to stop the knife-wielding attacker despite being unarmed, "will never be forgotten".

A statement from the family of the 48-year-old husband and father of a five-year-old daughter said he will be "deeply missed".

Masood, who moments earlier had struck a number of pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge before crashing the vehicle into railings outside Parliament, was shot dead by armed police following the attack on the officer.

Since his death, a crowdfunding page set up by the Metropolitan Police Federation to help support the family of PC Palmer has raised more than £150,000.

It has been confirmed that the officer's name will be added to the Police Roll of Honour.

A minute's silence was held nationwide at 9.33am, including in the Palace of Westminster and at New Scotland Yard, to commemorate the three innocent people killed in Wednesday's assault on Westminster.

Earlier in the day, Marlborough Police revealed that one member of the public had given the force doughnuts out of the kindness of their heart.

A post on Facebook read: "This morning, a kind-hearted member of the public dropped in to Marlborough police station with two bags of doughnuts.

"The man wanted to remain anonymous but said that in light of yesterday's tragic events in London and because the police do such a brilliant job, he wanted to say thank you and this was all he could think to do to show his gratitude.

"We are all very touched by the kind words from members of the public over the past almost 24 hours and our thoughts remain with all those affected by yesterday's incident, including the family, friends and colleagues of PC Keith Palmer who was killed in the line of duty."