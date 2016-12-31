A young man has been stabbed to death outside a block of flats next to a school in Peckham, south-east London.

The victim, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found outside Deerhurst House in Haymerle Road shortly after 5.30pm on Friday (30 December).

The block of flats is adjacent to Haymerle School, a special needs primary school for children aged five to 11.

Scotland Yard said the victim has not been formally identified but next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem will take place on 1 January.

Police have launched a murder investigation and have urged potential witnesses to come forward.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Haymerle Road at the time who may have information that will assist the investigation.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or moments leading up to it, are asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or via 101. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.