"Goldenshowers", "Trumpleaks" and "PEEOTUS" have been among the top trending topics on Twitter since the emergence of an unverified set of memos on Tuesday night (10 January) on alleged links between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russia.

Among the series of allegations – which range from Trump's business deals to personal conduct – it was suggested that Trump once hired "a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' [urination] show in front of him" during his stay at the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Moscow.

After '#Obamefarewell', '#goldenshowers' is the highest trending topic on Twitter across the world, with users posting memes and messages linking Trump's golden hair and the golden elevator in New York's Trump Tower and the alleged sex show.

Users also compared Trump to outgoing President Barack Obama, who delivered an emotional and inspiring farewell speech in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Some users mocked Trump's current title of PEOTUS (President-elect of the United States), modifying it to PEEOTUS.

One user posted a modified image of the Trump-Pence campaign by replacing Pence with Pee and altering Trump's slogan: "Make America Great Again" to "Make America Golden Again".

Taking a dig at the recent verbal duel between Trump and actress Meryl Streep, another user wrote: "Meryl Streep gets a #GoldenGlobe, Donald Trump gets a #GoldenShower. What a time to be alive."

One Twitter user also took a dig at the Republican Party. "And the GOPee'rs are worried about what bathroom people use. At least they're using a bathroom. Potty train the PEEOTUS. #GoldenShowers."

Trump has rubbished the allegations, calling the news fake, taking to Twitter to say: "Fake news - a total political witch hunt!"