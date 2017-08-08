Police are investigating after an 83-year-old man was stabbed to death while walking his dogs in a village in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called at 10.45am on 5 August 2017 after the body of the pensioner was discovered in a woodland in East Harling near the Fiveways Junction by a member of the public.

A post-mortem revealed that the 83-year-old died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his neck and head. No weapon has been recovered and police have not found a possible motive for the killing.

Police described the victim, whose name has not been released, as a family man who'd been out walking his two dogs.

A cordon remains in place at the woodland as enquiries to establish the sequence of events leading up to the man's death continue.

Norfolk's County Policing Commander, Chief Superintendent Mike Fawcett, said: "I fully understand that residents will be shocked and concerned that a murder with this level of brutality can happen to an elderly man going about his daily business in our county.

"The motive remains unclear and we are appealing for people who have noticed any unusual activity in the area recently. Those who use the woodlands and footpath regularly, especially those who were there between 9am and 11am on Saturday 5 August, are urged to contact us.

"I would like to reassure the public that dedicated teams are investigating the incident whilst uniformed officers remain on scene and in the local area to provide a visible policing presence. We have also set up mobile police station at the scene should you have further information which could assist us."

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101, quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.