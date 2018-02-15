Amazon customers in the US and Canada have been left in a state of shock after receiving sex toys they never ordered.

Other unwanted items delivered to random people over the past few weeks included LED lights, and Bluetooth speakers.

A woman named Nikki had been expecting a mascara to be delivered but instead opened the parcel to reveal a sex toy, she told Daily Beast. As a result she assumed it was a mistake with her initial transaction.

But yet more items were sent to her address, including headphones and a Bluetooth device, without any trace of who had sent them.

After considering that it could be a prank of some sort, she looked up the price of the sex toy ($25) and was left thinking that was too "substantial" to be a joke.

According to a source at Amazon, Nikki is just one of a group of random people being shipped unsolicited products. Currently the company has no idea why these people are being sent the items.

A spokesperson for Amazon told IBTimes UK: "We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. We have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon. We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action."

Last month, 40 people in the US and Canada received sex toys that they had not ordered from Amazon, according to CBC.

Nikki has since expressed fears she is being 'cyberstalked' and has found Amazon's response to her enquiry disappointing.

After claiming to have been palmed off by the company - either ignoring or undermining her claims - she was then referred to a supervisor who was "under the impression that I was simply calling to find out who sent me a fun gift to satisfy my own curiosity", she said.

At the end of January, at least seven university student unions reportedly received unsolicited items from Amazon including sex toys and light bulbs.