If you thought zombie was the least sexy Halloween costume you could muster, think again. Adult entertainment giant, Pornhub, has released new analytics showing that zombies might just be what someone is searching for this spooky season.

According to the data, millennials are looking at pornography an average amount during the day of Halloween but then traffic drops to its lowest around 7pm, presumably as some attend gatherings. Around 3am, perhaps as some have made it home, the traffic peaks at around 15% above average.

For women, this spike is much more pronounced, with Pornhub saying that after midnight, more female users start logging on - peaking around 3am at 30% above average daily use.

Searches for Halloween-related material also increases over the day itself. The fairly basic search of 'Halloween sex' happens 3369% more than usual, while 'trick or treat' sees an astounding 2582% increase.

Particular outfits also turn out to be more popular with 'teacher', 'maid' and 'nurse' coming out as the most popular costume or cosplay searches of this year. Harley Quinn, the famous Batman super villain is the top character on the list, followed by Wonder Woman and Tomb Raider's Lara Croft.

According to the site, 'costume' is a popular search term year-round but on Halloween searches using the word increases 189% above average. Searches containing the word 'zombie', which some might assume to be wholly unsexy, see an even larger increase of 215%; while 'vampire' rises by 170%.

This isn't the first time Pornhub has shared insight into people's changing adult interests around holiday seasons. Thanks to their analytics we now know that porn searches for 'leprechaun ' increased over 8,000% in the days surrounding St Patrick's Day.

Even political events can't stay out of the public's porn proclivities, with searches for 'golden shower' increasing by over 100% in the wake of the salacious, unconfirmed allegations released in the notorious Trump dossier.