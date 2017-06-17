Hundreds of social media users are piling the pressure on the prime minster to step down while mocking her previous soundbites and statements using the #WriteMaysResignationSpeech hashtag.

May, who was already facing calls to stand down in the wake of the Conservatives losing their majority in the last general election, has faced further criticism for her response to the Grenfell Tower fire which has left at least 30 people dead.

After being condemned for her slow response to meet the local residents affected by the tragedy, May was met with protesters after she left St Clements Church, where she was speaking with victims and relatives.

The large, angry crowd could be seen booing and calling her a coward while she was escorted into her vehicle under police protection.

Twitter users in their droves are now using the hashtag to write their own versions of how May's resignation speech would look like should she take the decision to leave Downing Street.

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech People talk about Soft resignation and Hard resignation, I want a red white and blue resignation. pic.twitter.com/zRAltwSZrA — Grownmangrumbles (@Grownmangrumble) June 17, 2017

12.00. Theresa May: I will not be resigning.

12.01. Theresa May: I resign.#WriteMaysResignationSpeech — Jason Robinson (@RobinsonJason) June 17, 2017

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech this has been a disaster area. I don't expect you to visit. — David Sindall (@Sindalltweets) June 17, 2017

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech "No resignation is better than a bad resignation" pic.twitter.com/pDL8njJ5m0 — Daley Nixon (@DaleyNixon) June 16, 2017

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech you have judged me on my record... — joidevivrenot (@joidevivrenot) June 17, 2017

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech

"My Advisors have advised me to resign, as I cannot decide on my own". — Mrs Arcanum ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@MrsArcanum) June 17, 2017

I believe, what Britain needs now is strong and stable leadership, I'd like to introduce you to Mr Jeremy Corbyn #WriteMaysResignationSpeech — Jenbo ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»â€â™€ï¸ (@QueenJenbo) June 16, 2017

I must strongly and stably step down to pursue my life's dream of running a marathon through fields of wheat. #WriteMaysResignationSpeech — Ù†Ø§Ù‡Ø¯ ðŸ’Ž (@TudoPassa_x) June 16, 2017

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech

Dear Peasants of Peasantry Isle,

I've now come to the realisation that being PM involves me touching your skin — Ø³Ø±Ù…Ø¯ (@sarmadbdk) June 17, 2017

#WriteMaysResignationSpeech



This is a red white and blue resignation. Blue for Tories, white for my knuckles & red for the next government pic.twitter.com/ySXwUNejZj — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 16, 2017

A draft copy of May's resignation speech has leaked - here it is.#WriteMaysResignationSpeech pic.twitter.com/ZAHgQeNYr7 — Kevin (@rascalblog) June 17, 2017

"I've stood by and allowed the NHS to be destroyed and I know the British people won't tolerate it any longer"#WriteMaysResignationSpeech pic.twitter.com/m5jhYCdAOY — NHS Million (@NHSMillion) June 17, 2017

May is due to meet victims of the Grenfell disaster at Downing Street on Saturday 17 June.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is this morning chairing a cross Government meeting to ensure everything possible is being done to support those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

"Afterwards, she will meet a group of residents, victims, volunteers and community leaders in No10. The PM has sent her best wishes to HM Queen on the event of her birthday."