Hundreds of social media users are piling the pressure on the prime minster to step down while mocking her previous soundbites and statements using the #WriteMaysResignationSpeech hashtag.
May, who was already facing calls to stand down in the wake of the Conservatives losing their majority in the last general election, has faced further criticism for her response to the Grenfell Tower fire which has left at least 30 people dead.
After being condemned for her slow response to meet the local residents affected by the tragedy, May was met with protesters after she left St Clements Church, where she was speaking with victims and relatives.
The large, angry crowd could be seen booing and calling her a coward while she was escorted into her vehicle under police protection.
Twitter users in their droves are now using the hashtag to write their own versions of how May's resignation speech would look like should she take the decision to leave Downing Street.
May is due to meet victims of the Grenfell disaster at Downing Street on Saturday 17 June.
A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is this morning chairing a cross Government meeting to ensure everything possible is being done to support those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.
"Afterwards, she will meet a group of residents, victims, volunteers and community leaders in No10. The PM has sent her best wishes to HM Queen on the event of her birthday."